- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Imam Khamenei Attends Muharram Mourning Ceremony
folder_openIran access_time 4 hours ago
starAdd to favorites
By Staff, Agencies
The Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei participated in the Tasu'a mourning ceremony at Husseiniyeh of Imam Khomeini on Wednesday night.
Imam Hussein [PBUH], a grandson of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad [PBUH], and his 72 true companions were martyred in the Battle of Karbala in 680 AD.
Comments
- Related News