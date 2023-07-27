In Numbers: Yemeni Media Losses due to Saudi Aggression

By Al-Ahed News

The Yemeni newspaper Al-Thawra published statistics showing the losses suffered by Yemeni media during the past eight years as a result of Saudi aggression.

According to the newspaper, during that period, 290 members of the war media and 46 media personnel were martyred, as well as 25 others from the national media were injured.

According to figures published by the Yemeni newspaper, international journalists were denied entry to Yemen 143 times.

The Saudi aggression also destroyed 23 media facilities and targeted 30 broadcast and transmission towers.

According to the newspaper, there have been 8 cases in which channels have been suspended from broadcasting and 7 cases where channels were blocked and jammed.

On March 26, 2015, official Yemeni channels al-Yemen, Saba and al-Iman were suspended from broadcast on Nilesat. Almost two months later, on 15 May, Yemen al-Youm was also suspended from broadcasting on the same satellite.

On November 8, 2018, al-Masirah satellite channel was also blocked on the Nilesat for the third in one month.

Regarding social media, al-Masirah’s Twitter accounts were suspended on October 8, 2020, in addition to the accounts of a number of its employees.