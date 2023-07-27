No Script

Hamas Ayyash Battalion Fires Rocket toward “Israeli” Settlement near Jenin

folder_openPalestine access_time 6 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

A battalion affiliated with the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement announced that it has fired a rocket toward an “Israeli” settlement in the vicinity of the northern occupied West Bank city of Jenin.

In a statement released on Thursday, the Al-Ayyash battalion, which is affiliated with the Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, said it had targeted the Ram-On settlement with a Qassam-1 rocket.

It said that the operation was in response to “Israeli” crimes, including raids by settlers on the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

“Al-Aqsa Mosque is a red line and we will never allow the Zionists to violate it,” it added.

Earlier on Thursday, hundreds of "Israeli" settlers, including far-right "security" minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, broke into al-Aqsa Mosque from the Mughrabi gate.

The settlers were escorted by occupation troops, who prevented Muslim worshipers from entering the holy site.

Israel Hamas al-aqsa jenin

