Iran Urges Denmark to Prevent Repetition of Attack on Holy Qur’an

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has called on Denmark to take effective measures to punish those behind recent acts of desecration against the Muslim holy book in the country and to prevent a repetition of such blasphemous moves.

Over the past month, the Holy Qur’an has been subject to acts of desecration by extremist elements in separate incidents in Sweden and Denmark, which were perpetrated under the aegis of those countries' governments.

Speaking in a phone conversation with his Danish counterpart, Amir-Abdollahian stressed that the recent insults have hurt the feelings of Muslims and followers of other Abrahamic religions, and therefore need to be stopped.

“Freedom of expression is not a concept that can be used [to justify] targeting and attacking religious values,” the Iranian foreign minister said, noting the repetition of such “reprehensible and insulting actions,” which are reminiscent of the time before the advent of Islam are “condemned in the strongest possible terms.”

He further added: “As to the repetition of the abhorrent phenomenon of insulting the Holy Qur’an… the Danish government is seriously expected to prevent the recurrence of such acts through responsible actions and effective measures and to hold the perpetrators accountable with the harshest punishment.”

Lars Looke Rasmussen, the Danish diplomat, expressed regret over the insult and said Denmark strongly condemns any desecration of the Qur’an.

He described freedom of expression and religion, and peaceful demonstrations as the main pillars of the Danish constitution, but expressed regret that some people abuse it, “which we consider unacceptable.”