No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

’Israeli’ Chaos Continues: Likud MKs Submit Bill to Split up, Limit Powers of AG

’Israeli’ Chaos Continues: Likud MKs Submit Bill to Split up, Limit Powers of AG
folder_openZionist Entity access_time 7 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

While “Israel” is still reeling from its “judicial” overhaul earthquake, “Israeli” PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition MKs on Wednesday submitted a new bill to the Knesset that seeks to split up the powers of the entity’s attorney general and hand over the ability to prosecute members of the cabinet.

Eleven members of “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party sponsored the bill, representing about a third of the faction’s elected Knesset mebers, but the party quickly distanced itself from the measure.

Coalition Knesset Members have targeted Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara as they pushed legislation aimed at limiting the “judiciary”, and, if it advances, a bill to strip the attorney general’s office of authority would likely be highly contentious.

The measure introduced Wednesday says the attorney general, who also serves as a legal adviser to the cabinet, faces a potential conflict of interest when investigating its members, since she is familiar with them.

The measure, if passed, would only take effect after the next election.

The coalition’s opponents have long feared it may seek to dismiss or sideline Baharav-Miara, who has often opposed the government’s positions on various matters, and particularly on its efforts to curtail the “judiciary”.

Several members of the Netanyahu’s cabinet have repeatedly said she should be fired, sometimes to her face.

Israel likud bibi netanyahu JudicialReform

Comments

  1. Related News
’Israeli’ Chaos Continues: Likud MKs Submit Bill to Split up, Limit Powers of AG

’Israeli’ Chaos Continues: Likud MKs Submit Bill to Split up, Limit Powers of AG

7 hours ago
Bibi Gave the Ok: Ben-Gvir Storms Holy Al-Aqsa Mosque!

Bibi Gave the Ok: Ben-Gvir Storms Holy Al-Aqsa Mosque!

8 hours ago
“Israel’s” Sinkhole Widening: [Sayyed] Nasrallah Observing Our Disintegration with A Big Smile!

“Israel’s” Sinkhole Widening: [Sayyed] Nasrallah Observing Our Disintegration with A Big Smile!

one day ago
Nearly One-Third of Settlers Considering Leaving Entity: 56 % Worried about Civil War

Nearly One-Third of Settlers Considering Leaving Entity: 56 % Worried about Civil War

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 27-07-2023 Hour: 02:30 Beirut Timing

whatshot