’Israeli’ Chaos Continues: Likud MKs Submit Bill to Split up, Limit Powers of AG

By Staff, Agencies

While “Israel” is still reeling from its “judicial” overhaul earthquake, “Israeli” PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition MKs on Wednesday submitted a new bill to the Knesset that seeks to split up the powers of the entity’s attorney general and hand over the ability to prosecute members of the cabinet.

Eleven members of “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party sponsored the bill, representing about a third of the faction’s elected Knesset mebers, but the party quickly distanced itself from the measure.

Coalition Knesset Members have targeted Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara as they pushed legislation aimed at limiting the “judiciary”, and, if it advances, a bill to strip the attorney general’s office of authority would likely be highly contentious.

The measure introduced Wednesday says the attorney general, who also serves as a legal adviser to the cabinet, faces a potential conflict of interest when investigating its members, since she is familiar with them.

The measure, if passed, would only take effect after the next election.

The coalition’s opponents have long feared it may seek to dismiss or sideline Baharav-Miara, who has often opposed the government’s positions on various matters, and particularly on its efforts to curtail the “judiciary”.

Several members of the Netanyahu’s cabinet have repeatedly said she should be fired, sometimes to her face.