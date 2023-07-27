New Palestinian Teen Martyred By “Israeli” Occupation in WB

By Staff, Agencies

A Palestinian teenager has succumbed to his injuries after being targeted by “Israeli” forces in the head during a raid by the troops against the northwestern part of the occupied West Bank.

In a statement released in early Thursday, the Palestinian health ministry identified the victim as Fares Sharhabeel Abu Samra.

The 14-year-old boy, the statement added, received his injuries earlier after the forces attacked the Al-Naqqar neighborhood in the western part of the city of Qalqilia, sparking protests among the local Palestinian youths.

The troops responded to the protests with live ammunition, rubber-coated steel bullets, and teargas canisters as well as "concussion grenades."

The teenager was rushed to the Qalqilia Governmental Hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Abu Samra was the fifth Palestinian to be martyred by the “Israeli” occupation within no longer than two days across the West Bank.