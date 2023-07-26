Iran Thanks OIC for Agreeing to Convene Over Quran Desecration

By Staff, Agencies

Iran's foreign minister thanks the Organization of Islamic Cooperation [OIC] for agreeing to hold an emergency meeting of the inter-governmental body's foreign ministers over the recent heinous acts of desecration of the Holy Qur'an in Sweden and Denmark.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Hossein Amir Abdollahian expressed his gratitude towards the OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha and the foreign ministers of Iran's fellow Muslim countries for accommodating an earlier proposal forwarded by the Islamic Republic and Iraq for the extraordinary meeting.

"Our joint goal is to [enable] an effective and deterrent measure to prevent repetition of insult against the Noble Quran and other divine scriptures," the tweet added.

Speaking earlier, Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani announced that the meeting was to convene on July 31.

The developments came after a Sweden-based Iraqi refugee, identified as Salwan Momika, desecrated Muslims’ holy book. He committed the sacrilegious act first in front of Stockholm’s biggest mosque in late June, and for the second time outside the Iraqi Embassy in the same city on Thursday, amid strict protection provided by the Swedish police.

And on Friday, members of an Islamophobic Danish group, called Danske Patrioter, desecrated the Quran in front of Iraq’s Embassy in Denmark’s capital city of Copenhagen.

Also on Tuesday, the small far-right group set fire to copies of the Quran in front of the Egyptian and Turkish Embassies in the Danish capital, in another blasphemous act against the Muslim holy book.

The acts of sacrilege have opened the floodgates of protests across the Muslim world, including in Iran, with all Muslim countries issuing vehement condemnations of the reprehensible profanity.