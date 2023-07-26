No Script

Danish Group Repeats Burning Copies of Holy Quran!

one hour ago
By Staff, Agencies

In another blasphemous act against the Holy Quran, a small far-right group set fire to copies of the Quran in front of the Egyptian and Turkish embassies in the Danish capital, Copenhagen.

The ultra-nationalist “Danish Patriots” group committed the sacrilegious act on Tuesday, a day after two members of the group desecrated a copy of the Holy Quran in front of the Iraqi embassy in Copenhagen, live streaming the action on Facebook.

The extremist Danish perpetrated a similar act of desecration last week, which was met with strong condemnation from the Iraqi nation and the Muslim community.

Egypt summoned Sweden's charge d'affaires to condemn the desecration of the copies of the Quran, describing it as “an unfortunate abuse” of the holy Muslim book.

Egypt informed the chargé d'affaires of its “strong condemnation and complete rejection ... of the unfortunate and repeated incidents of burning and abuse of copies of the Holy Quran,” the foreign ministry's spokesperson said in a statement.

Turkey has also strongly denounced the “despicable attack” on the Quran, urging Denmark to prevent hate crimes against Islam.

Denmark has condemned the Quran burnings as “provocative and shameful acts.” However, it says it does not have the power to block non-violent demonstrators.

Meanwhile, Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen has noted that he had “had a constructive phone call” with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Husseein on the two countries' bilateral relations and the Quran burnings.

Over the past month, the Holy Quran has been subject to acts of desecration by extremist elements in separate incidents in Sweden and Denmark, which were perpetrated under the aegis of the respected governments.

Egypt denmark holy quran sweden

