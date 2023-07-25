UN Envoy: Iran Committed to Supporting Syria’s Anti-Terror Fight, Territorial Integrity

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s permanent ambassador to the United Nations has reiterated the Islamic Republic's commitment to supporting Syria in its fight against threats posed by terrorist groups, and preserving its territorial integrity.

Amir Saeid Iravani made the remarks while addressing a UN Security Council briefing on the political and humanitarian situation in Syria on Monday.

“Iran reaffirms its commitment to continue supporting the people and government of Syria in overcoming the threats of terrorism. We stand ready to assist in rebuilding their country, ensuring its unity, and preserving its territorial integrity,” he said.

The envoy also slammed the continuation of the West's unilateral sanctions against Syria, which impede efforts made to improve the war-ravaged country's “humanitarian and economic plight”.

The Iranian diplomat stressed the importance of putting an immediate end to the “illegal and cruel” sanctions against Syria, saying they “have damaged the [Syrian] economy and people's daily lives while limiting the government's ability to provide essential services”.

Syria has been the target of US sanctions since 1979. Washington and its Western allies have dramatically tightened their restrictive measures against Damascus since 2011, when the Arab country found itself in the grip of foreign-backed militancy and terrorism.

Washington's coercive measures intensified even further with the passing of the so-called “Caesar Act” in 2019, which targeted any individual and business that participated either directly or indirectly in Syria's reconstruction efforts.

Elsewhere in his address, the Iranian ambassador to the UN once again lashed out at the “Israeli” regime for its aggression and military attacks against Syria – particularly those that target civilian infrastructure – and continued occupation of the Golan Heights.

He urged the UN Security Council to address the “Israeli” entity’s malicious activities and acts of aggression, which are conducted in clear violation of international law and international humanitarian law, and also violate the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria.

Iravani emphasized that entity’s “malign activities not only destabilize the region, but also exacerbate tensions”.