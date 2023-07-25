Sayyed Nasrallah: ‘Israel’ Had Its Worst Day, on Path to Disappearance

By Staff

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah stressed that the apartheid “Israeli” entity was on the “path to disappearance”.

In a televised speech marking the seventh night of Muharram, Sayyed Nasrallah underlined that “Israel” “was once thought of as a regional power that can’t be beaten, and regional countries accepted its threat as a fact that can’t be removed.”

He further added that “its trust, awareness and self-confidence have deteriorated into the crisis it is experiencing today.”

“This day, in particular, is the worst day in the history of the entity, as some of its people say. This is what puts it on the path to collapse, fragmentation and disappearance, God willing,” His Eminence confirmed.

He noted that since 2000, when the resistance front defeated “Israel” for the second time after its first defeat in 1985, the notion of the entity’s invincibility started to change in the Arab world.

“Therefore, [Israeli] settlers have been facing a cascade of crises [since that time] and today, we see that it is on the path toward collapse,” Sayyed Nasrallah said.