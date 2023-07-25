No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Sayyed Nasrallah: ‘Israel’ Had Its Worst Day, on Path to Disappearance

Sayyed Nasrallah: ‘Israel’ Had Its Worst Day, on Path to Disappearance
folder_openLebanon access_time 7 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah stressed that the apartheid “Israeli” entity was on the “path to disappearance”.

In a televised speech marking the seventh night of Muharram, Sayyed Nasrallah underlined that “Israel” “was once thought of as a regional power that can’t be beaten, and regional countries accepted its threat as a fact that can’t be removed.”

He further added that “its trust, awareness and self-confidence have deteriorated into the crisis it is experiencing today.”

“This day, in particular, is the worst day in the history of the entity, as some of its people say. This is what puts it on the path to collapse, fragmentation and disappearance, God willing,” His Eminence confirmed.

He noted that since 2000, when the resistance front defeated “Israel” for the second time after its first defeat in 1985, the notion of the entity’s invincibility started to change in the Arab world.

“Therefore, [Israeli] settlers have been facing a cascade of crises [since that time] and today, we see that it is on the path toward collapse,” Sayyed Nasrallah said.

Israel Lebanon sayyednasrallah JudicialOverhaul

Comments

  1. Related News
Sayyed Nasrallah: ‘Israel’ Had Its Worst Day, on Path to Disappearance

Sayyed Nasrallah: ‘Israel’ Had Its Worst Day, on Path to Disappearance

7 hours ago
Political Segment of Sayyed Nasrallah’s Speech on 5th Night of Muharram

Political Segment of Sayyed Nasrallah’s Speech on 5th Night of Muharram

8 hours ago
Sayyed Nasrallah’s Comments on Quran Desecration in Sweden for 2nd Time

Sayyed Nasrallah’s Comments on Quran Desecration in Sweden for 2nd Time

3 days ago
Hezbollah – The Political Manifesto

Hezbollah – The Political Manifesto

3 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 25-07-2023 Hour: 01:55 Beirut Timing

whatshot