“Israel” Martyrs 3 Palestinians in Nablus

By Staff, Agencies

In a new act of murder, “Israeli” occupation forces opened fire on a vehicle in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus on Tuesday, martyring three Palestinians.

In a statement, the Palestinian Health Ministry said the fatal shooting took place in Nablus’ Al-Tur area.

Meanwhile, “Israeli” forces prevented medical staff from approaching the scene before proceeding to seize the bodies of the three slain Palestinians, whose identities haven't been revealed yet.

Additionally, the occupation soldiers also seized the targeted vehicle.

According to eyewitnesses, “Israeli” forces deliberately targeted surveillance cameras in the area in an attempt to hide evidence from the scene.

“Israeli” forces closed the area for several hours, preventing journalists and medical staff from entering.

They also closed the metal gate set up at the entrance of of Al-Tur Mountain [Jabal Jarzim] and prevented citizens from entering or leaving.