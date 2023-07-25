“Israel” into Chaos after ‘Judicial Bill’ Passes

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” protesters raging against the apartheid entity’ passage of the first part of its plan to remake the entity’s “judiciary” faced off against police for hours in Tel Aviv and Occupied Al-Quds Monday night, blocking freeways and promising to ratchet up demonstrations, as Knesset members vowed to push ahead with the rest of the contentious program.

Using mounted police and water cannons, authorities only managed to clear the major Tel Aviv thoroughfare after 1 am, though thousands continued to demonstrate at nearby “Kaplan” junction, where some 15,000 had massed hours earlier in reaction to the government coalition’s contentious “reasonableness” bill being approved on its final two votes.

In Occupied Al-Quds, police also used officers on horseback and powerful blasts of skunk water to drive off protesters who rallied first outside the Knesset and later blocked the “Begin” freeway and demonstrated near the “Supreme Court” building.

“We will continue to dig in on this fight, which will only intensify and in the end ‘Israel’ will go back to being a democracy,” protest organizers said in a statement shortly after the bill passed.

At least 33 “Israelis” were arrested throughout the day and night in demonstrations.

Protests intensified in the late afternoon after the bill passed in its final readings, with Opposition Leader Yair Lapid promising to petition the High Court the next day as the coalition celebrated its win, which came over a month after the collapse of talks aimed at finding a compromise on the overhaul.

“It’s a sad day,” Lapid said after the vote. “This is not a victory for the coalition. This is the destruction of ‘Israeli’ ‘democracy’.”

“We may have lost a battle but we will win the war,” said Benny Gantz, head of the opposition “National Unity” party.

In a televised address, “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected such criticism. “Today we did a necessary democratic act, an act that is intended to return a measure of balance between the branches of government,” he said.

As he spoke, “Israel’s” Channel 13 TV showed a split screen with a police water cannon spraying crowds of protesters.

While the day’s chaos ended in Tel Aviv, it began in Occupied Al-Quds, where tens of thousands gathered outside the Knesset starting in the morning as the government prepared to pass the reasonableness bill.