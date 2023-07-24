No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Mossad-Sponsored Terrorists Nabbed in Iran

Mossad-Sponsored Terrorists Nabbed in Iran
folder_openZionist Entity access_time 10 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The Iranian Intelligence Ministry disbanded a large Zionist-affiliated terrorist network that had plots to carry out explosions in Iran.

The Intelligence Ministry announced on Monday that members of the “extensive terrorist-Zionist network” have been arrested and 43 bombs have been seized from them.

The ministry said the main ringleaders reside in Denmark and the Netherlands.

According to the report, the arrested terrorists were going to carry out several acts of sabotage in Iran ahead of the lunar month of Muharram, including an explosion at the tomb of late Iranian commander Lt. General Qassem Soleimani in Kerman.

 

Israel Iran denmark netherlands QassemSoleimani

Comments

  1. Related News
Mossad-Sponsored Terrorists Nabbed in Iran

Mossad-Sponsored Terrorists Nabbed in Iran

10 hours ago
“Israel” in Emergency: Chaos Dominates as Knesset Readies to Vote

“Israel” in Emergency: Chaos Dominates as Knesset Readies to Vote

14 hours ago
“Israel” Recognizes Morocco’s Sovereignty Over Disputed Western Sahara

“Israel” Recognizes Morocco’s Sovereignty Over Disputed Western Sahara

6 days ago
Bibi Vows Crackdown on “Israel’s” Military No-Shows

Bibi Vows Crackdown on “Israel’s” Military No-Shows

7 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 24-07-2023 Hour: 03:02 Beirut Timing

whatshot