Mossad-Sponsored Terrorists Nabbed in Iran

By Staff, Agencies

The Iranian Intelligence Ministry disbanded a large Zionist-affiliated terrorist network that had plots to carry out explosions in Iran.

The Intelligence Ministry announced on Monday that members of the “extensive terrorist-Zionist network” have been arrested and 43 bombs have been seized from them.

The ministry said the main ringleaders reside in Denmark and the Netherlands.

According to the report, the arrested terrorists were going to carry out several acts of sabotage in Iran ahead of the lunar month of Muharram, including an explosion at the tomb of late Iranian commander Lt. General Qassem Soleimani in Kerman.