Iran Employs Modern Missiles in Military Drills

By Staff, Agencies

The Iranian Air Force units launched a range of advanced missiles and homegrown bombs in a large-scale military exercise in the country’s central regions.

The main stage of the military drills, codenamed “Fadaeeyan-e Harim-e Velayat 11” [Devotees of Velayat Airspace 11], kicked off in the central province of Isfahan on Sunday night.

The spokesman for the drills said the Sukhoi Su-24 and F-4 Phantom fighter-bombers carried out nocturnal operations and detonated the hypothetical enemy’s ground targets with Qased upgraded standoff missiles.

General Alireza Roodbari unveiled that the Air Force units also utilized a range of laser-guided and thermal missiles to hit the aerial targets in various altitudes and fired diverse homegrown rockets and bombs.

The Iranian military drones also conducted major operations in the war game, the spokesperson added, noting that various combat, reconnaissance and electronic warfare UAVs, such as Kaman-12, Karrar, Mohajer-6, and Arash could destroy targets using different modified bombs with pinpoint accuracy.

“The manned and unmanned military aircraft could conduct jamming operations with advanced electronic warfare techniques to paralyze the hypothetical enemy’s air defense systems,” the general added.

More than 90 military aircraft have taken part in the exercise, including various fighter jets, interceptor aircraft, bombers, and unmanned aerial vehicles.

“The main axis of the war game is [ensuring] sustainable security, promoting and strengthening regional relations, good neighborliness and defending the country’s air borders,” Air Force Commander Brigadier General Hamid Vahedi said on Sunday.

Iran’s Armed Forces hold routine military drills throughout the year.