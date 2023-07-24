MKO-Linked Terror Group Disbanded in Southwestern Iran

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian forces have busted a four-member group affiliated with the terrorist Mojahedin-e-Khalq Organization [MKO] in the southwestern province of Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad.

Ali Malek Hosseini, the prosecutor general of Yasuj, the capital of Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, said that members of the terrorist team intended to conduct spoiling attacks in the province, as well as in Khuzestan and Fars governorates, but they were arrested by Iranian forces, Tasnim news agency reported on Sunday.

He further noted that those detained had joined terrorist cells after being identified by the MKO through cyberspace.

“After contacts with the MKO ringleaders, all the [members] had learned how to make hand grenades and small homemade bombs and received money to buy equipment and pay for team houses and vehicles,” Malek Hosseini added.

“Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad is one of the country’s safe provinces, but the group tried to endanger its security through cunning schemes.”

The MKO has carried out numerous terrorist attacks against Iranian civilians and government officials since the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979. Out of the nearly 17,000 Iranians killed in terrorist attacks over the past four decades, about 12,000 have fallen victim to the MKO’s acts of terror.

Members of the notorious anti-Iran cult enjoy freedom of activity in the US and European countries.

The MKO was viewed by the European Union as a terrorist organization until January 2009, when the EU Council lifted the designation under immense pressure from political lobbies. The decision was followed by the United States in September 2012.