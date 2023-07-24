Iran’s Raisi: Permitting Recent Quran Desecration Is Not Freedom of Expression, Exemplifies “Modern Ignorance”

By Staff, Agencies

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi has once again denounced the green light given to the desecration of the Holy Quran by some European countries, saying it is in contravention of their own claim to freedom of expression.

“Despite the [European countries’] claim to freedom of expression, the permission issued [by them] for the recent acts of desecration against the Holy Quran exemplifies ‘modern ignorance’,” the Iranian president said while addressing a cabinet meeting on Sunday.

He noted that the Holy Quran has put special emphasize on the need to fight ignorance in all its forms and "this is why the followers of modern ignorance harbor such a grudge against the Quran”.

“In view of the wave of awakening that is sweeping the world, the day will come when all the people will become aware of the ominous, despicable and inhumane intentions of those who insult the Quran,” Iran's president said.

Raisi's comments came after a Sweden-based Iraqi refugee, identified as Salwan Momika, desecrated Muslims’ holy book. He committed the sacrilegious act first in front of Stockholm’s biggest mosque in late June, and for the second time outside the Iraqi embassy in the same city on Thursday, amid strict protection provided by the Swedish police.

And on Friday, members of an Islamophobic Danish group, called Danske Patrioter, desecrated the Quran in front of Iraq’s embassy in Denmark’s capital city of Copenhagen.

The acts of sacrilege have opened the floodgates of protests across the Muslim world, including in Iran, with all Muslim countries issuing vehement condemnations of the heinous acts.

Also on Sunday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian called for an emergency meeting of the foreign ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation [OIC] to discuss the recent sacrilegious acts against the Holy Quran.

Iran's foreign minister made the remarks in a phone call with his Kuwaiti counterpart, Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, during which he lauded the Kuwaiti government's condemnation of the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden and Denmark.

Iran's top diplomat said the meeting must issue "a strong message" to condemn any form of insult against Islamic sanctities.

The Kuwaiti foreign minister, for his part, welcomed Amir-Abdollahian's proposal for an emergency foreign ministerial meeting of the OIC, adding that his respective government condemns any form of insult to the Holy Quran and Islamic sanctities.

During their conversation, Amir Abdollahian also reaffirmed that through cooperation among regional countries, the West Asia region could experience peace, stability and progress free from any form of foreign presence.

According to Iraq’s Foreign Ministry, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation plans to hold an emergency meeting to discuss the recurring acts of desecration of the Holy Quran in Europe.

The ministry said on Saturday that the meeting is set to be held following the recent desecration of Muslims’ holy book in Sweden and Denmark, but did not specify its exact time and venue.