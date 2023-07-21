No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Media: One Killed, Three Injured in Seoul Stabbing Rampage

Media: One Killed, Three Injured in Seoul Stabbing Rampage
folder_openKoreas access_time 3 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

A stabbing incident in South Korea has left one person dead and three others injured near a subway station in downtown Seoul on Friday, local media have reported.

The violent spree took place at the Sillim station in the Sillim-dong area of Seoul. Reports varied, describing the events as either a deadly fight or a stabbing rampage.

The police announced that they arrested the suspected perpetrator as he was trying to leave the location. “We are currently taking action at the scene and are trying to figure out the details of the crime through CCTV analysis,” a police official told journalists.

The injured were taken to hospital for treatment and their conditions are currently unknown.

stabbing SouthKorea

Comments

  1. Related News
Media: One Killed, Three Injured in Seoul Stabbing Rampage

Media: One Killed, Three Injured in Seoul Stabbing Rampage

3 hours ago
North Korea Threatens US with Nuclear Retaliation amid Rising Tensions

North Korea Threatens US with Nuclear Retaliation amid Rising Tensions

16 hours ago
North Korea Fires Two Missiles After US Nuke-Armed Submarine Docks in South

North Korea Fires Two Missiles After US Nuke-Armed Submarine Docks in South

2 days ago
North Korean Leader’s Sister Warns: US Should Keep From Foolish Act

North Korean Leader’s Sister Warns: US Should Keep From Foolish Act

3 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 21-07-2023 Hour: 02:50 Beirut Timing

whatshot