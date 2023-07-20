Iran Welcomes Syria’s Decision on Humanitarian Assistance Delivery

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Ambassador to the UN, Amir Saeed Iravani, welcomes Syria's decision to allow the United Nations to use Bab al-Hawa crossing for humanitarian aid to the northwest region.

During a session on “Strengthening the United Nations system – Item 124 Debate pursuant to resolution 76/262” before the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Wednesday, Iravani addressed the pressing humanitarian crisis in Syria and emphasized the importance of providing aid without politicization or conditions, adhering to principles of humanity, neutrality, and impartiality.

The ambassador applauded UN agencies and humanitarian partners for their efforts in helping the Syrian people and stressed the need to plan aid in a way that contributes to sustainable, long-term development and rebuilding the country's infrastructure and economy.

Iravani also pointed out that the continued imposition of unilateral sanctions poses a significant obstacle to improving Syria's humanitarian and economic situation and called for the lifting of these measures, particularly in the aftermath of the devastating earthquake that hit Syria.

While regretting the failure of the Security Council to reach an agreement on a cross-border mechanism, Iravani acknowledged Syria's sovereign decision to grant permission to the UN and relevant agencies to use the Bab al-Hawa crossing point for humanitarian assistance. He welcomed this decision and hoped that the UN would address Syria's legitimate concerns, including the diversion of aid to terrorist organizations in the northwest region.

The ambassador highlighted Syria's concerns regarding the cross-border mechanism, which undermines its sovereignty and territorial integrity, potentially enabling terrorist groups to exploit humanitarian aid for their interests. He urged Western countries to reconsider their approach, respecting Syria's sovereignty, and fostering an environment that encourages dialogue with the Syrian government and concerned parties to end foreign interference and counter terrorism.

Iran reaffirmed its commitment to support Syria in overcoming terrorism and foreign occupation, offering assistance in rebuilding the country, preserving its unity, and safeguarding its territorial integrity.