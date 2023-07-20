Ansarullah Leader: Yemen Determined to Boost Defense Capabilities

By Staff, Agencies

The Yemeni people are determined to boost their defense capabilities, and to safeguard their religious identity and internal cohesion, the leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah said.

In a speech on Wednesday, Sayyed Abdul Malik al-Houthi said the Arab nation will confront the invading aggressors and will pursue its quest for complete liberation from all forms of tyranny and arrogance.

Sayyed al-Houthi expressed regret that the aggressors are now plundering the country’s oil and gas resources and torture the Yemeni people through their blockade of the country.

The blockade is part of the continued aggression against Yemen, he noted.

The Ansarullah leader said the US and UK support for the invading coalition is one of the most important reasons behind the prolonged invasion of the Arab country.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Ansarullah leader reaffirmed solidarity with all resistance factions in the region, particularly Lebanon’s Hezbollah.

He also doubled down on the Yemeni movement’s unwavering support for the Palestinian people's resistance against the “Israeli” regime, slamming some Arab states' normalizing ties with the “Israeli” entity as hypocritical.

The Yemeni leader also said the US, the “Israeli” entity and their allies are flag-bearers of arrogance and tyranny as they seek to distance human society from divine instructions in order to enslave people and exploit them.

Houthi stressed that Muslims need to adopt serious measures and shoulder their responsibility to confront the tyranny and arrogance in order to save themselves and their nations.