Defense Chief: No One Can Threaten Powerful, Capable Iran

By Staff, Agencies

Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani says Iran has achieved a level of power that no one can threaten it.

Ashtiani made the remarks on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting in Tehran on Wednesday, two days after a Pentagon spokesperson confirmed the US military will send the destroyer USS Thomas Hudner and F-16 and F-35 fighter jets to the Gulf region “in response to a number of recent alarming events in the Strait of Hormuz.”

“The US is pursuing its own affairs. The Islamic Republic of Iran is basically at a level of power and capability that no one can threaten it,” he said.

The defense minister further noted that a similar point was echoed by Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri.

Speaking on Tuesday, Baqeri said the enemies have dropped the military option rhetoric against Iran in recent years owing to the Islamic Republic’s “sustainable deterrence.”

Ashtiani added, “We have [even] passed this level and keep playing our regional and international role. All these indicate that the Islamic Republic of Iran is progressing and developing.”

Also in his remarks, he announced that the Defense Ministry is cooperating with knowledge-based companies in an attempt to equip the Iranian Armed Forces with new weapons and upgrade their existing equipment in the areas of ground combat, as well as vessels, helicopters, and drones.

Iranian military experts and technicians have in recent years made substantial headway in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient.

Homegrown Iranian military products have also found many clients in the world.

Iranian officials have repeatedly warned that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, which are entirely meant for defense.