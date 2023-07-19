ICC Set to Unveil Online Platform to Allow Palestinians to Sue “Israelis” for War Crimes

By Staff, Agencies

The International Criminal Court [ICC] is set to unveil an online electronic platform to allow the Palestinians to sue the “Israelis” who commit war crimes.

A senior official in the Palestinian Authority’s [PA] Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday the platform will enable people to submit multimedia complaints to the ICC.

Omar Awadallah, Assistant Foreign Minister for United Nations and its Specialized Agencies, said the “Israeli” entity continued its racist policies, disregarding all international regulations that call for providing urgent protection for the Palestinians.

He told Voice of Palestine radio that this platform will enable people to submit complaints online to the ICC supported by pictures and videos that show the crimes of the "Israeli" occupiers against them for the court to consider them, the WAFA news agency reported.

Awadallah stressed that there should be continuous interaction with the international community to force the “Israeli” entity to stop its daily crimes.

“Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] troops launch raids on various cities of the occupied West Bank almost on a daily basis under the pretext of detaining what they call “wanted” Palestinians. The raids usually lead to violent confrontations with residents.

The “Israeli” entity’s regime has intensified its deadly crackdown on the Palestinians in the occupied territories over the past months.

Prominent rights groups believe the entity is involved in “apartheid” against the Palestinians.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas called on the ICC to expedite an investigation into the crimes and violations of the Tel Aviv regime and bring perpetrators to justice.

Hamas's legal department emphasized the urgent need for immediate action to stop “Israeli” violations against Palestinian civilians.

The resistance group pointed out that nine years have passed since Palestine's accession to the Rome Statute and the ICC's declaration of extending jurisdiction over the occupied Palestinian territories.

Elsewhere in the statement, Hamas urged the ICC’s prosecutor to continue prosecution and judicial accountability by identifying the perpetrators and accomplices in crimes against the Palestinian people.