Lavrov on Gulf Islands: Russia Fully Respects Iran’s Sovereignty, Territorial Integrity

By Staff, Agencies

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has underlined in a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart that Moscow has “no doubts” about the Islamic Republic’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and fully respects them.

The phone call was made between Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and Lavrov on Tuesday as the two diplomats exchanged views on bilateral and regional relations as well as the need to respect the territorial integrity of the countries in the region.

The clarification by Lavrov came a week after Russia endorsed a statement by the Gulf Cooperation Council [GCC] that seemed to challenge Iran’s sovereignty over the trio islands of the Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb, and Abu Musa.

The statement also urged a resolution through "bilateral negotiations or the International Court of Justice, in accordance with the rules of international law and the United Nations Charter.”

The move drew a strong protest from Tehran. The Foreign Ministry summoned Russia's ambassador to Tehran, Alexey Dedov, and voiced the Islamic Republic's objection to the joint statement.

The Foreign Ministry reaffirmed that the three islands are an integral part of Iran and called on Russia to revise its stance vis-à-vis the issue.

During the phone conversation on Tuesday, Amir Abdollahian expressed his “surprise” at the provisions of the joint statement by Russia and the GCC about the three Iranian islands and underscored Iran's “historical and eternal” ownership of the islands.

“The independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran have never been and will not be open to negotiations,” Amir Abdollahian told Lavrov.

Stressing that the relations between Iran and Russia have solid foundations, the top diplomat said, “Nothing should be done to harm the deep relations between the two countries.”

Amir Abdollahian also hailed the growing ties between Tehran and Moscow, and highlighted the determination of the two countries’ presidents to develop bilateral relations as much as possible.

Lavrov, for his part, emphasized Russia's adherence to the principles of the United Nations Charter, including the principles pertaining to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries.

“The Russian Federation has no doubts about the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and has fully respected it and will continue to do so,” IRNA quoted Lavrov as saying.

The two top diplomats underlined the need to respect, maintain and strengthen the friendly relations between their countries, also exchanging views on the final stages of drafting a strategic agreement between Iran and Russia.

The three Gulf islands of Abu Musa, the Greater and Lesser Tunbs have historically been part of Iran, proof of which can be found and corroborated by countless historical, legal, and geographical documents in Iran and other parts of the world

However, the United Arab Emirates has repeatedly laid claims to the islands.

The islands fell under British control in 1921 but on November 30, 1971, a day after British forces left the region and just two days before the UAE was to become an official federation, Iran’s sovereignty over the islands was restored.