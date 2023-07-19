“Israeli” Aggression on Damascus Injures 2 Syrian Soldiers, Causes Material Damage

By Staff, Agencies

The “Israeli” entity has targeted the vicinity of the Syrian capital of Damascus in a fresh round of aerial aggression against the Arab country, wounding two Syrian soldiers and causing some material damage.

"At around 00:25 at dawn, the ‘Israeli’ enemy carried out an air assault with missile bursts from the north of the occupied Syrian Golan [Heights], targeting certain positions in the vicinity of Damascus," the official Syrian Arab News Agency [SANA] reported, citing a military source.

“The aggression wounded two soldiers and caused material damage,” the agency said, adding that most of the missiles had been intercepted by the Syrian air defense systems.

The so-called “Syrian Observatory for Human Rights”, a UK-based so-called monitor, said the strikes had targeted military positions near the airport in the town of Dimas as well as the Beirut-Damascus highway west of the capital, where elite members of the Syrian army are stationed.

The incident was the 20th “Israeli” raid so far this year, the Observatory said.

The “Israeli” entity has attacked the positions of Syria's military on countless occasions since 2011, when the Arab country found itself in the grip of rampant foreign-backed violence.

The regime's attacks mostly target the positions of Syria's allies that have been aiding the Arab country in its uphill battle against foreign-sponsored terror groups.

Damascus has repeatedly complained to the United Nations over the “Israeli” assaults, urging the world body's Security Council to act against Tel Aviv’s crimes. Its demands, however, have fallen on deaf ears.