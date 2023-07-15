IOF Storm Several Areas in West Bank, Withdraw Under Resistance Fire

By Staff, Agencies

The “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] stormed early Saturday several areas in the city of Nablus city in the occupied West Bank.

The IOF troops fired gas and sound grenades on the citizens in al-Masaken Street and some neighborhoods of the Askar refugee camp.

The “Israeli” troops arrived in Nablus via Wadi Al-Badhan and were stationed on the main road next to Askar camp.

The Palestinian Resistance confronted the incursion, while al-Quds Brigades – the Nablus Brigade – announced that its fighters were able to target the IOF in the vicinity of the camp.

Due to the heavy Resistance, the “Israeli” military withdrew its vehicles under fire toward the Huwara military checkpoint without being able to make any arrests.

On Friday, 12 Palestinians were arrested, including a freed prisoner, by the IOF troops.

The raids targeted the towns and villages of Beit Furik, Madama, Azmut, Kafr Qallil, Salem, and Qusin, among others in the eastern and southern parts of Nablus.

In Tulkarm, armed confrontations broke out between Resistance fighters and the occupation forces attempting to storm the Nur Shams refugee camp in the city.

Al-Quds Brigades – Tulkarm Brigade – announced targeting the occupation vehicles at the entrance of Tulkarm in the northwest of the West Bank.

On Friday, IOF troops launched a huge campaign of incursions and arrests in several cities and villages in the West Bank.