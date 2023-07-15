Imam Khamenei Offers Condolences to Hezbollah SG over Passing of Prominent Lebanese Shia Scholar

By Staff, Agencies

Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei has extended his condolences to the Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah over the passing of a religious authority and Shia scholar from Lebanon.

In a Friday message to Sayyed Nasrallah, the Leader paid tribute to the respectable family of Sheikh Afif al-Nabulsi as well as all the Lebanese and Palestinian fighters.

Blow is the text of the message of condolences:

In the name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful His Eminence, dear brother, Hujjat al-Islam Hujjat al-Islam wal-Muslimeen, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, [may his glory last]. I extend my condolences on the passing away of the scholar and fighter, His Eminence Hujjat al-Islam Hujjat al-Islam wal-Muslimeen Sheikh Afif al-Nabulsi, to his honorable family and to all the fighters in Lebanon and Palestine. Peace be upon you.

According to reports, Sheikh Nabulsi was going through a health crisis, as a result of which he passed away at the age of 82.