200+ Martyred by “Israel” since Beginning of 2023

By Staff, Agencies

The Palestinian Information Center confirmed that as many as 206 Palestinians have been martyred by “Israel” since the beginning of this year.

Jenin in the northern part of the occupied West Bank took the brunt of the “Israeli” brutality, according to figures provided by the center, which showed that “Israeli” forces had slain as many as 64 Palestinians in the city during the period.

At least 13 of the fatalities were caused last week, when “Israel” launched a military aggression against the city, mobilizing upwards of 1,000 troops as means of supposedly damaging the resistance "infrastructure" there.

Thousands of Palestinians have held a funeral procession for the victims of the latest “Israeli” onslaught on the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank.

Offering more information, the data center revealed that 46 of the Palestinians had been martyred during the seven months that have passed since the start of the year in Nablus, which is likewise located in the northern West Bank, while 37 others were martyred in the nearby “Israeli”-blockaded Palestinian territory of the Gaza Strip.

Mu’ti underlined that 11 Palestinian citizens had been martyred in the West Bank city of Ramallah and 10 others in Al-Khalil in the southern part of the Palestinian territory, while eight had been martyred in the holy occupied city of Al-Quds as a result of “Israeli” aggression.

The report concluded that six Palestinians had been martyred in Tulkarem, four in Qalqilya and Bethlehem, and two in Tubas and Salfit – cities that are scattered throughout the West Bank – adding that deadly “Israeli” violence had also claimed three lives in the 1948-present occupied territories.