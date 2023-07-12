No Script

Sayyed Nasrallah: 2006 July Victory Ended “Great ‘Israel’” Scheme

Sayyed Nasrallah: 2006 July Victory Ended “Great ‘Israel’” Scheme
Translated by Al-Ahed News, Live Coverage

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Nasrallah delivered on Wednesday a speech marking the 17th anniversary of the start of the July War.

At the beginning of his televised speech, Sayyed Nasrallah congratulated the Muslim world over Eid al-Adha and Eid al-Ghadir.

He then condemned the burning of the Holy Quran in Sweden, saying that “the person who burned the Holy Quran in Sweden has ties to the ‘Israeli’ Mossad”. Sayyed Nasrallah explained, “They seek to sow discord between Muslims and Christians”.

Moreover, the Resistance Leader asserted that the “Christian clergy’s condemnation to the burning of the Holy Quran contributed greatly to preventing sedition”.

This item is being updated

