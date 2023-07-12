- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
“Israel” Consolidates Its Occupation to Al-Ghajar
folder_openLebanon access_time 6 hours ago
starAdd to favorites
By Staff
Al-Manar TV reported on Wednesday that the “Israeli” forces re-consolidated their military occupation of the Lebanese part of Al-Ghajar.
According to the channel’s correspondent, the “Israeli” occupation and UNIFIL forces asked the team to leave its location in the liberated Lebanese territories.
The “Israeli” occupation forces had recently taken serious measures in the northern part of Al-Ghajar, represented by establishing a barbed wire fence and building a concrete wall around the entire town.
It’s worth mentioning that the northern section of Al-Ghajar is recognized by the United Nations as part of Lebanese territory.
Comments
- Related News