Iran Warns of Fresh Fierce Attacks on KRG-Based Terrorists

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s highest-ranking military commander cautioned the Iraqi government that its failure to meet a deadline of September for action against hostile armed groups in its northern regions will result in a fresh round of Iranian military strikes against them.

Addressing an annual conference of Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] commanders in Mashhad on Tuesday, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri bemoaned the fact that a number of neighboring states have failed to honor their commitments to border security.

“Armed secessionist groups exist in northern Iraq which cause insecurity at our borders,” the top commander said.

Lauding the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Ground Force for the “effective missile and drone attacks” against the terrorist groups in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region with the purpose of protecting Iran’s security, Major General Baqeri said the strikes have been suspended after the Baghdad government undertook to disarm those groups and stop their activities by the Iranian month of Shahrivar [August 23 – September 22].

The general then noted that Iran will wait until Shahrivar and hopes that the government of Iraq would honor its commitments, adding, “If the deadline passes and they [terrorists] remain armed or carry out any operation, our operations against those groups will definitely reoccur more severely.”

The IRG launched several rounds of military strikes on the positions of separatist groups in Iraq’s Kurdistan Region in 2022.

The first stage of the attacks began on September 24, after terrorists’ move to ignite riots and unrest along border cities west of Iran.

The move by IRG Ground Force to hit Iraqi-based Komalah and Democrat terrorist groups came after illegal entry by these groups’ armed teams into the Iranian border cities.

The IRG has said, “These terrorists – who are backed by the global arrogance and are based in the Iraqi northern region – were forced to flee the country after accepting heavy casualties.”

The IRG underlined that Iran on many occasions has warned officials of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region about the terrorist groups’ activities in the region but they have failed to pay necessary attention to the warnings and take proper measures to prevent terrorist moves.

It has also described the operations by the Iranian forces as part of efforts to ensure durable security along borders and punish criminal terrorists.