IRG Chief: Any Act to Confront Iran Militarily Tantamount to Major Suicide

By Staff, Agencies

The chief commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Major General Hossein Salami confirmed his country’s defense power has turned into a stronghold and any measure to confront it will be tantamount to suicide.

Addressing a meeting with a number of commanders from the IRG Ground Force, Salami said the Iranian armed forces have succeeded in creating a deterrent power against the enemy.

He further added that Iran’s defense structure has faced various types of threats in recent decades and is the outcome of “hard and heavy experience” in the face of all advanced and non-advanced enemies in the modern era.

He emphasized that Iran’s deterrent power is not limited to only missiles and drones, adding that the enemy has become disappointed due to the formation of an “endless power” in Iran against any enmity.

Iran’s top general underlined that the Islamic Republic is currently among the world’s top five powers in the unmanned aerial vehicles industry.

Salami also argued that Iran’s “small enemies” are part of the bigger enemies’ strategies and act as mere pawns in their hands.