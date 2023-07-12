No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

S Koreans Protest Release of Water from Fukushima Nuke Power Plant into Pacific Ocean

S Koreans Protest Release of Water from Fukushima Nuke Power Plant into Pacific Ocean
folder_openKoreas access_time 8 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

South Korean environmental activists and their supporters from dozens of NGOs across the country gathered in the center of Seoul on Sunday to protest against Japan's plan to release the nuclear contaminated water from the Fukushima power plant.

Protesters argued that the release violates international law and that its effects are unknown.

This week, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA], Rafael Grossi, toured the site during his visit to Japan before heading to South Korea.

Grossi's report said the planned release of the treated wastewater would have a "negligible radiological impact on people and the environment and meets international standards".

But Grossi and the IAEA did not endorse Japan's plan, or accept responsibility for any potential negative consequences.

South Korea's opposition has slammed President Yoon Suk Yeol over his government's support of the plan, arguing that Yoon seeks to gain diplomatic favor with Tokyo in order to strengthen the country's alliance with the United States.

Demonstrations against Japan's plan to release the nuclear contaminated water from the Fukushima plant into the Pacific Ocean have grown larger as the date to begin the discharge approaches.

Polls show that 80% of the South Korean public opposes the move, yet the dumping is still scheduled to begin within weeks, and, is expected to last for decades.

IAEA fukushima plant SouthKorea

Comments

  1. Related News
S Koreans Protest Release of Water from Fukushima Nuke Power Plant into Pacific Ocean

S Koreans Protest Release of Water from Fukushima Nuke Power Plant into Pacific Ocean

8 hours ago
South Korea, Japan Angry as Pyongyang Fires Long ICBM

South Korea, Japan Angry as Pyongyang Fires Long ICBM

10 hours ago
N Korea: US Spy Plane Violated Economic Zone, Warns of Decisive Action

N Korea: US Spy Plane Violated Economic Zone, Warns of Decisive Action

one day ago
N Korea Threatens to Shoot Down US Reconnaissance Planes If Its Airspace Violated

N Korea Threatens to Shoot Down US Reconnaissance Planes If Its Airspace Violated

2 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 12-07-2023 Hour: 02:53 Beirut Timing

whatshot