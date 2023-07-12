After Iraq, New “Israeli” Settler Goes Missing in Ethiopia

By Staff, Agencies

“Israel” announced the disappearance of one of its settlers during his stay in the Gondar region of Ethiopia, according to a report received by the Foreign Ministry on Monday night.

KAN 11 reported that the family of the settler, a man in his late 70's, was sent a photo of him with food being withheld. He was also allegedly able to send a voice note to his family members. “Israeli” media reported that the voice message had him saying, “Help me, I'm in the middle of the jungle. It's pouring rain, I'll probably stay here. I don't wish this trouble on my enemies.”

“Israeli” media reported that contact was made with the kidnappers, who had allegedly asked for millions of “Israeli” shekels in ransom. The kidnappers had later lowered their asking price to hundreds of thousands of shekels.

This comes days after the “Israeli” entity announced that its settler Elizabeth Tzurkov is being held in Iraq.

Tzurkov has been missing in Iraq since March, but is alive and well, considering the circumstances, a senior “Israeli” diplomatic source said.