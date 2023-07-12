Medvedev: West’s Military Aid to Ukraine Makes World War III More likely

By Staff, Agencies

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev warned that “the continuing Western military aid to Kiev only increases the risk of escalating the standoff with Russia, etching the world closer to a global war.”

Medvedev’s warning came after NATO members gathered for a summit in Vilnius, Lithuania on Tuesday.

In a post on his Telegram channel, Medvedev blasted the new military packages announced by Ukraine’s supporters.

“The completely crazed West could not come up with anything else,” Medvedev, who is currently the deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, wrote. “In fact, it is a dead end. World War III is getting closer.” He added that the aid decisions were “highly predictable, to the point of idiocy.”

“What does it all mean to us? Everything is obvious. The special military operation will be continued, with the goals remaining the same,” Medvedev wrote, referring to the military action launched by Russia in Ukraine in February 2022.

Medvedev’s comments came as experts on both sides have been voicing concerns that current tensions between Russia and the West can lead to a new global war and even trigger the use of nuclear weapons.

Although Ukraine was denied an immediate NATO membership out of fear that it would spiral into an open war between Russia and the US-led alliance, Kiev’s major supporters pledged additional aid.