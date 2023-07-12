“Israel” Forcibly Expels Palestinian Family from Their Home in Al-Quds

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] and extremist settlers have expelled a Palestinian family from their home in occupied East al-Quds [Jerusalem] as the Tel Aviv regime escalates the forced displacement of Palestinians from their homes across the occupied territories.

Just after dawn on Tuesday, dozens of “Israeli” police and paramilitary officers raided the Ghaith-Sub Laban family in Quds’ Old City and forced them out before the illegal settlers moved in.

The house is located in Aqabat al-Khalidiya neighborhood, near al-Aqsa Mosque.

Videos shared online showed members of the family pushed out into the streets, shouting and crying in distress.

Mustafa Sub Laban, 72, was inside the house when IOF troops arrived, while his wife, Nora Sub Laban, 68, was outside. Nora told local media after returning to her home to find it seized by police that the "Israeli" regime had stolen everything from Palestinians.

“They [‘Israeli’ forces] don’t know democracy... They are a regime of criminals, thieves who have stolen everything from us,” Nora said, sitting outside her home.

“They have stolen homes, land, youth, children, women, they have stolen everything. The whole world witnessed what they did in Huwwara, Jenin, Nablus, Silwan and in Sheikh Jarrah as well as the Old City of al-Quds [Jerusalem] and the al-Aqsa Mosque,” she added.

“I am surrounded by ‘Israeli’ settlers, we are the only Arabs left here in this home. They hate us, you can see one of the settlers dancing around here, happy that they are taking our home from us.” Nora noted

Activists had come out to denounce the IOF troops’ use of violence to seize the home. They were quickly dispersed along with journalists at the scene. The regime's police arrested at least five people.

The removal of the family comes after “Israel’s” so-called “Supreme Court” previously ruled in favor of a settler group, the Galicia Settlement Association, which claimed the house was owned by Jews before 1948.

The Ghaith-Sub Laban family has been renting the home since 1953, while the eastern half of al-Quds, [Jerusalem] including the Old City, was under Jordanian administration.

The family had been fighting the expulsion attempts in “Israeli” courts since 2010.

UN experts recently said that the international community must take action to stop systematic and deliberate housing demolition and sealing, arbitrary displacement and forced evictions of Palestinian people in the occupied West Bank.