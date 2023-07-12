Only “The Army, The People and The Resistance” Insures Lebanon’s Safety and Independence

By Mohammad Youssef

“Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] troops have recently annexed the Lebanese part of the Ghajar village in the eastern southern part of Lebanon close to Syrian occupied Golan Heights.

This new “Israeli” aggression and expansion of occupation comes at a very sensitive time, and it is very telling about the nature of this enemy and its conspiracy policies.

The international community has made no reaction so far to the flagrant violation of Lebanese sovereignty. Those in Lebanon who have always been preaching about sovereignty have swallowed their tongues as well. The situation is at stake, but it is not likely that it will break up into an all-out war.

Once again, the “Israeli” enemy gives a proof about its occupational colonial greedy ambitions in Lebanese territories and resources: water, soil and oil.

Once again also, the international community proves its futility and indifference about the “Israeli” aggression as no serious position has been taken to stop the Zionists or force them to withdraw from the occupied Ghajar territory.

This is reminiscent of the position of the security council resolution under the number 425 in 1978.

This United Nations’ resolution has never been put into implementation, only the armed struggle and the resistance was the fruitful way to liberate the occupied territories and regain Lebanon’s sovereignty and independence.

This is a true vivid evidence about the inconsistency and lack of credibility of the international community and its different organizations and institutions.

All the Lebanese should be aware now about the efficient formula and functional equation represented by “the army, the people and the Resistance”.

It has proved again and again that it continues to be the reliable force to ensure Lebanon’s safety and independence.

On another level, Lebanon should kick start an intensive diplomacy and mobilize efforts to exercise pressure against the “Israeli” enemy in all the international and regional levels.

All friendly countries should unite efforts together to support Lebanon and condemn the new “Israeli” aggression.

Peace organizations and all those who are concerned about international security should impose sanctions on the “Israeli” side and do everything possible to force the enemy entity to withdraw from our land.