Iranian Public Intellectual Barred from Leaving Saudi Arabia for “Unknown Reason”
By Staff, Agencies
Saudi Arabia has barred Iranian public intellectual Ali Akbar Raefipour from leaving the Arab country for an unknown reason.
Speaking to IRNA on Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said Raefipour had tried to return home from Jeddah Airport after performing Hajj pilgrimage but was barred from leaving the country “for a reason that is not yet clear to us.”
He rejected reports about Raefipour’s arrest, adding, “Iran’s Foreign Ministry and [diplomatic] missions in Saudi Arabia are seriously trying to settle the problem and [prepare the ground] for his return to the country.”
Kanaani noted that Iran’s consulate general in the Saudi city of Jeddah and the Iranian embassy in Riyadh immediately followed up on the issue and took necessary measures to resolve the problem through contacts with Saudi Arabia’s authorities.
Meanwhile, Masaf Institute, founded and directed by Raefipour, said the university lecturer had entered Saudi Arabia “legally” to perform the annual Hajj pilgrimage and has not carried out any “criminal act” in the Arab country.
It also confirmed that Raefipour has been prevented from leaving Jeddah Airport “without any explanations.”
The institute added that he is currently in Iran’s consulate in good health.
