Sayyed Nasrallah to Deliver a Speech on the 17th Anniv. of the Start of the July War

folder_openLebanon access_time 4 hours ago
By Al-Ahed News

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah will deliver a speech on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

The speech will mark the 17th anniversary of the start of the July War.

It is scheduled for 8:45 p.m. Beirut time.

Highlights in English will be available on al-Ahed News platforms:

Website: english.alahednews.com.lb

Twitter: @English_AlAhed

Telegram: Eng_ahed

SayyedHassanNasrallah Lebanon Hezbollah JulyWar

Comments

