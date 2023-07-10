- Home
Sayyed Nasrallah to Deliver a Speech on the 17th Anniv. of the Start of the July War
4 hours ago
starAdd to favorites
By Al-Ahed News
Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah will deliver a speech on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.
The speech will mark the 17th anniversary of the start of the July War.
It is scheduled for 8:45 p.m. Beirut time.
Highlights in English will be available on al-Ahed News platforms:
Website: english.alahednews.com.lb
Twitter: @English_AlAhed
Telegram: Eng_ahed
