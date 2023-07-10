UN: Sudan on Brink of Full-Scale Civil War That Could Destabilize Entire Region

By Staff, Agencies

The United Nations has warned that Sudan is on the brink of a full-fledged civil war, which may spill over into neighboring countries and threaten stability of the entire region.

The UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres made the remarks on Sunday through a statement by his spokesperson, Farhan Haq, and just a day after an airstrike on a residential area in the city of Omdurman killed around two dozen civilians.

Guterres "remains deeply concerned that the ongoing war between the armed forces has pushed Sudan to the brink of a full-scale civil war, potentially destabilizing the entire region," Haq added.

The statement came after Sudan’s Health Ministry reported that 22 civilians were killed and a large number of others wounded from a Saturday airstrike on the capital Khartoum's sister city, Omdurman.

A video posted by the ministry showed apparently dismembered bodies lying partly covered on the ground after the airstrike. The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces [RSF], which has been fighting the country’s army, claimed that the airstrike was carried out by the army and killed 31.

The Sudanese army, for its part, released a statement, denying the RSF’s claim and "clarifying that the air force did not deal with any hostile targets in Omdurman yesterday."

Witnesses reported more airstrikes on Sunday near the presidential palace in Khartoum and in Omdurman, as well as machine-gun clashes and artillery fire in the city's south.

"There is an utter disregard for humanitarian and human rights law that is dangerous and disturbing," the UN chief’s spokesperson added in his statement.

Haq also expressed support for efforts by the African Union and the East African bloc known as the Intergovernmental Authority on Development [IGAD] to end Sudan's crisis.

The leaders of four IGAD members handling the case of Sudan, that is, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia and South Sudan, are to meet in Addis Ababa on Monday.

The heads of Sudan's warring factions, namely army chief, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and his former deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the RSF, have been invited to the meeting, but neither of them has confirmed they will attend.

Egypt has also announced that it will host a summit of Sudan's neighbors on Thursday to seek an end to the conflict and its regional repercussions.

Early on Monday, Sudan’s civil aviation authority extended the closure of the country’s airspace until July 31, with the only exception being humanitarian aid and evacuation flights with permission from authorities.

The fighting in Sudan began in mid-April over a power struggle between the two generals.

According to the latest figures, around 3,000 people have been killed in the conflict.

The International Organization for Migration says nearly three million people have been displaced by Sudan's fighting, among them almost 700,000 who have fled to neighboring countries, especially Chad and Egypt.