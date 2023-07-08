- Home
Iran: Terrorist Attack in Iran’s Zahedan
By Staff, Agencies
Iranian media sources reported a terrorist attack against a police station in Zahedan City in Sistan and Baluchestan province.
While some sources reported that the terrorists were equipped with suicide belts and that two of them detonated the belts, the relevant official in the province rejected the reports and said the attack was not a suicide one.
The prosecutor of Sistan and Baluchestan province confirmed that one officer was martyred in this terrorist attack.
The security sources confirmed that the police are investigating the dimensions of the incident and they will release more details of the incident soon.
