In Reversal, Netanyahu Beats Gantz in TV Poll

By Staff, Agencies

For the first time in months, an “Israeli” television network’s opinion poll showed more “Israelis” prefer Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to lead the entity than the so-called “National Unity” party leader Benny Gantz in a head-to-head race.

Asked who is better suited to be prime minister, 39 percent of respondents to the Channel 12 news survey said Netanyahu, versus 34% for Gantz. In Channel 12’s poll last month, Gantz defeated Netanyahu 37% to 36%, a slimmer margin of victory for the National Unity chief than other recent surveys.

The survey followed a week in which the “Israeli” army launched a major aggression in the northern West Bank city of Jenin and spontaneous mass demonstrations that included the blocking of roads were held Wednesday night after the Tel Aviv police chief resigned.

Netanyahu had a significantly larger lead over his other rivals in direct matchups, with 42% reporting they prefer him as premier to opposition leader Yair Lapid. Squared off against former prime minister Naftali Bennett, who does not currently hold elected office but made headlines this week for an interview with the BBC, Netanyahu had 39% to Bennett’s 25%.

The poll also asked about the decision by Tel Aviv police commander Ami Eshed to quit the force and who was right in the dispute between him and far-right “National Security” Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, who has been calling for police to deal more forcefully with protesters against the so-called “judicial overhaul”.

Asked what they thought of the police response to the demonstrations, 38% said they believed the cops were too soft, 30% just right and 18% too tough, while the rest were unsure.