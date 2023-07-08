US Envoy to Iran under FBI Investigation over Classified Info

By Staff, Agencies

The FBI is investigating the US special envoy for Iran, Rob Malley, over his handling of classified material, after the Biden administration suspended Malley’s security clearance and put him on leave.

An internal security investigation into Malley has been turned over to the FBI, the US news outlet Semafor reported, citing a source in the State Department.

Two State Department officials had previously said the agency’s Bureau of Diplomatic Security was leading the inquiry.

“Further details about the case remain unclear, but the FBI’s involvement suggested the suspicion of a possible crime,” Semafor reported.

Malley said last week that he was on leave from the Biden administration due to a review of his security clearance.I

In a text sent to several reporters, Malley said, “I have been informed that my security clearance is under review. I have not been provided any further information, but I expect the investigation to be resolved favorably and soon. In the meantime, I am on leave.”

Malley has led administration efforts to revive the faltering Iran nuclear deal and resolve issues related to “detained Americans” in Iran, but has not been active in his job for weeks.

State Department spokesperson Matt Miller confirmed last week only that Malley was on leave and that his deputy, Abram Paley, was serving as acting special envoy for Iran.

CNN reported last week that Malley’s security clearance was suspended earlier this year amid the investigation into possible mishandling of classified material.

Malley’s whereabouts have raised questions since he skipped a classified congressional briefing on Iran on May 16.

At the time, State Department officials told lawmakers that Malley was on “extended personal leave” and suggested that his absence might be related to a family health issue.

It was unclear when exactly Malley’s clearance was suspended. According to CNN, he remained on the job for a period of time afterward, while being barred from accessing classified information.