Iran: Dynamic Diplomacy to Realize National Interests
By Staff, Agencies
Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian confirmed that his country is proceeding with “dynamic diplomacy and efforts to protect the national interests”.
In a post on his Twitter account on Friday, Amir-Abdollahian gave a brief report on his diplomatic moves made during his two-day trip to Baku.
The Iranian minister attended the two-day meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement [NAM] in Azerbaijan's Baku.
With its main theme “NAM: United and steadfast in confronting emerging challenges,” the NAM Ministerial Meeting of the Coordinating Bureau opened on Wednesday.
The top Iranian diplomat delivered a speech at the NAM meeting and also attended the NAM Ministerial Committee on Palestine.
In his Twitter post, Amir-Abdollahian said in addition to his speeches, he held meetings with Azerbaijan's president and his counterparts from Turkey, Iraq, Malaysia, Sudan, Belarus, Syria, Kuwait and Nicaragua.
Amir-Abdollahian said he also met with Riyad al-Maliki of Palestine’s Fatah Liberation Movement.
“Dynamic diplomacy is underway to pursue the fulfillment of Iran’s national interests,” the Iranian foreign minister said.
