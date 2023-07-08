Iran: Dynamic Diplomacy to Realize National Interests

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian confirmed that his country is proceeding with “dynamic diplomacy and efforts to protect the national interests”.

In a post on his Twitter account on Friday, Amir-Abdollahian gave a brief report on his diplomatic moves made during his two-day trip to Baku.

The Iranian minister attended the two-day meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement [NAM] in Azerbaijan's Baku.

With its main theme “NAM: United and steadfast in confronting emerging challenges,” the NAM Ministerial Meeting of the Coordinating Bureau opened on Wednesday.

The top Iranian diplomat delivered a speech at the NAM meeting and also attended the NAM Ministerial Committee on Palestine.

In his Twitter post, Amir-Abdollahian said in addition to his speeches, he held meetings with Azerbaijan's president and his counterparts from Turkey, Iraq, Malaysia, Sudan, Belarus, Syria, Kuwait and Nicaragua.

Amir-Abdollahian said he also met with Riyad al-Maliki of Palestine’s Fatah Liberation Movement.

“Dynamic diplomacy is underway to pursue the fulfillment of Iran’s national interests,” the Iranian foreign minister said.