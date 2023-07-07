Iran Welcomes Restoration of Syria’s Regional Role

By Staff, Agencies

The Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian hailed Syria’s success in retaking its real position in the regional and Arabic organizations, stressing that Syria’s interaction with the other countries would contribute to the establishment of security and calm in the region.

In a meeting on the sidelines of a ministerial meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement in Baku on Thursday, Amirabdollahian and his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad talked about the latest developments in the relations between Tehran and Damascus and also the political and regional processes concerning Syria.

He further extended greetings from the Iranian president to his Syrian counterpart and spoke about the recent successful and important meeting between them.

He then underlined the need to pursue the implementation of agreements between the two countries.

The Iranian foreign minister described as important Syria’s return to its rightful and important place in the regional and Arabic organizations and hailed the restoration of ties between Damascus and the other governments. He also welcomed the developments and said they will be conducive to restoration of peace and security in Syria and the wider region.

Mekdad, for his part, extended warm greetings on behalf his country’s president and called the Iranian president’s recent visit to Damascus historic.

He then briefed Amirabdollahian on the special measures at the highest levels in Syria to pursue the implementation of agreements signed by the two presidents.