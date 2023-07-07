- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Two Palestinians Martyred in Nablus
By Staff, Agencies
Two Palestinians were martyred and another three were arrested in clashes with “Israeli” occupation forces in Nablus on Friday.
According to the “Israeli” army, the two Palestinians who were martyred were allegedly responsible for carrying out a shooting operation near the Zionist settlement of “Har Bracha”.
The clashes come a day after an “Israeli” soldier was killed by a Palestinian resistance fighter near the settlement of “Kedumim”. Hamas Resistance group claimed responsibility for the operation.
The Izz ad-Din Al-Qassam Brigades announced that the killing of the soldier was a response to the “Israeli” aggression in Jenin earlier this week.
During the “Israeli” aggression in Jenin, 13 Palestinians were martyred.
Comments
- Related News