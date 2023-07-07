No Script

Eid Adha 2023

 

Two Palestinians Martyred in Nablus

folder_openPalestine access_time 3 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Two Palestinians were martyred and another three were arrested in clashes with “Israeli” occupation forces in Nablus on Friday.

According to the “Israeli” army, the two Palestinians who were martyred were allegedly responsible for carrying out a shooting operation near the Zionist settlement of “Har Bracha”.

The clashes come a day after an “Israeli” soldier was killed by a Palestinian resistance fighter near the settlement of “Kedumim”. Hamas Resistance group claimed responsibility for the operation.

The Izz ad-Din Al-Qassam Brigades announced that the killing of the soldier was a response to the “Israeli” aggression in Jenin earlier this week.

During the “Israeli” aggression in Jenin, 13 Palestinians were martyred.

