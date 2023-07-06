No Script

Eid Adha 2023

 

“Israel” Strikes Lebanon’s Kfarshouba

By Staff, Agencies

In a new aggression against the Lebanese sovereignty, “Israel” fired Thursday 15 artillery shells towards the border town of Kfarshouba and Halta.

The “Israeli” army claimed that the shelling came in retaliation to a rocket it said was fired from Lebanon.

The “Israeli” army said the projectile launched from Lebanon exploded in the border area.

“The ‘Israeli’ military is currently striking the area from which the launch was carried out in Lebanese territory,” an army statement said.

A Lebanese military official said one rocket was fired toward “Israel” from the border town of Kfarshouba and that “Israeli” forces responded with rocket attacks.

It was unclear who fired the rocket from Lebanon. Neither the Lebanese army nor the peacekeeping mission known as UNIFIL immediately commented on the explosions.

Minutes after explosions were heard, Hezbollah issued a statement about the wall in the village of Ghajar.

“It is not just a routine breach of what the occupation forces are accustomed to from time to time,” the statement said.

 

