Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

Hezbollah issued a statement regarding the measures taken by the “Israeli” regime in the Lebanese town of Ghajar.

Hezbollah issued the following statement:

The Zionist occupation forces have recently taken dangerous measures in the northern part of the border town of Ghajar, which is the Lebanese part that is recognized by the United Nations [UN] as part of Lebanese territory – without discussion or dispute.

These measures consisted of installing a barbed wire fence and building a concrete wall around the entire town, similar to what they are doing on the borders between Lebanon and occupied Palestine, separating this village from its natural surroundings inside Lebanese territory.

Furthermore, the [‘Israeli’] Occupation Forces imposed their authority completely on both the Lebanese and the [‘Israeli’]-occupied parts of the town and subjected it to its administration as it opened the village to tourists from within the Zionist entity.

These dangerous measures and major developments signify the complete occupation of the Lebanese part of the town of Ghajar by force of arms and the imposition of a fait accompli in it, and it is not just a routine breach of what the [‘Israeli’] occupation forces are accustomed to from time to time.

In view of this dangerous development, we call on the Lebanese government and people – with their political and civil forces – to act to prevent the consolidation of this occupation, to cancel the aggressive measures that it [‘Israel’] took and to work to liberate this part of our land and return it to the homeland.