“Israel”: Elizabeth Tsurkov Kidnapped by Iraqi Group
access_time 29 minutes ago
By Staff, Agencies

“Israel” announced that an Iraqi group ‘kidnapped’ Elizabeth Tsurkov four months ago.

The “Israeli” Prime Minister’s Office alleged that Tsurkov, who went missing in Iraq four months ago, was alive and being held hostage by the Kataib Hezbollah group.

“Whoever kidnapped her apparently knew in advance that she was ‘Israeli’,” an anonymous “Israeli” politician stated.

An Iraqi intelligence source told AFP that Tsurkov was “kidnapped” in the Iraqi capital Baghdad “at the beginning of Ramadan,” the Muslim fasting month which this year began on March 23.

According to Netanyahu, Tsurkov “is still alive, and we see Iraq as responsible for her fate and safety.”

"The incident is being handled by the relevant authorities in ‘Israel’, with concern for the safety and well-being of Elizabeth Tsurkov.”

Tsurkov, an avid Twitter user, last tweeted four months ago in December, with a link to her research on Turkey's proxies in Syria.

 

